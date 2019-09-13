CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — The wild horses endured Hurricane Dorian—and they also welcomed a new foal during the storm.

Cape Lookout National Seashore said the foal was born on Shackleford Banks, and likely came around the time of Dorian.

In a Facebook post, officials shared a photo of the new baby (a telephoto lens was used to keep distance).

Officials remind visitors to stay at least 50 feet away from the wild horses.

Cape Lookout National Seashore A week after Hurricane Dorian hit the beaches of Cape Lookout Nation... al Seashore, this loggerhead sea turtle nest began to hatch. In the clip, one little hatchling makes its way out of the nest and begins to crawl down the beach.

RELATED: All wild Ocracoke horses 'safe and accounted for' after Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Corolla horses will take cover when Hurricane Dorian hits NC coast, rescue fund says

RELATED: Wild horse 'Joaquin' dies after running into barbed-wire fence in Outer Banks

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.