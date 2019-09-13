CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — The wild horses endured Hurricane Dorian—and they also welcomed a new foal during the storm.
Cape Lookout National Seashore said the foal was born on Shackleford Banks, and likely came around the time of Dorian.
In a Facebook post, officials shared a photo of the new baby (a telephoto lens was used to keep distance).
Officials remind visitors to stay at least 50 feet away from the wild horses.
