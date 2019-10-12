HATTERAS, N.C. — Great white sharks are showing up off the Carolina coast as winter approaches. 

The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that 10 great whites have been recorded off the North Carolina and South Carolina coast in recent weeks. They include one that’s almost 15 feet long and weighs more than 1,300 pounds. 

The group Ocearch tags the sharks with GPS trackers that “ping” each time they surface. Researchers said the southeastern coast is “a winter hot spot" for sharks. 

Ocearch founder Chris Fischer said the area off Cape Hatteras is “a staging area for migration” in the fall and spring. 

The latest ping was Monday near Charleston, South Carolina.

Hilton, a 12 foot, 5 inch Great White Shark, was tagged by OCEARCH on March 3, 2017 off Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Miss Costa, a great white shark, pinged off the Virginia coast on Aug. 8, 2018.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 25: The teeth and jaw of a Great White Shark are displayed after research into the biological mechanics of the predator July 25, 2007 in Sydney, Australia. Researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) including Dan Huber from the the University of Tampa, Florida in the USA, plan to remove muscles from the head of several sharks in order to create a digital shark, to help determine it's bio mechanics and potential "bite force". (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)
The great white shark Mary Lee tracked is often tracked near the Eastern Shore an Outer Banks. This photo is of her tagging on Sept. 17, 2012.
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 19: A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The lure, usually a tuna head, is attached to a buoy and thrown into the water in front of the cage with the divers. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 18: Tourists get up close to a Great White Shark as it swims past the cage on October 18, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. The waters off Gansbaai are the best place in the world to see Great White Sharks, due to the abundance of prey such as seals and penguins which live and breed on Dyer Island, which lies 8km from the mainland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
GANSBAAI, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: A Great White Shark swims in Shark Alley near Dyer Island on July 8, 2010 in Gansbaai, South Africa. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
