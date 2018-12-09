RODANTHE, NC (WVEC) — Outer Banks residents are still preparing for Hurricane Florence.

Over the last several days, the waves continue to get larger and residents said they know storm surge is likely to cause lots of flooding.

"This is where we live every day and it's all we have," said Fair Haven United Methodist Church Pastor Tim Fitch.

On Wednesday, Pastor Fitch hosted a free breakfast for anyone in the tri-villages who needed it.

"You have to help your neighbor. Sometime you might not like them, but you still have to help them. We are all in this together and that's the beauty of it all here," Fitch explained.

Fitch said it was a chance to give encouragement and hope to everyone ahead of the storm.

"I think the comradery. Seeing who else is here and to be able to know who is here to watch out for each other," resident Bo Melton explained.

People in Rodanthe said it's about working together and helping each other when times get tough.

Fitch explained, "When everything gets torn up and we together, come together and build it back up, that's what being neighbors and friends and fellowship really means."

Church leaders said when the storm heads to the area, they have a partnership with the local food pantry to help people with emergency resources.

"Pray for us. Please keep us in your thoughts. That's the best way of support we can get right now," Fitch said.

