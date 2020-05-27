x
Coast Guard assists stranded boaters in Oregon Inlet

A skiff about eight nautical miles offshore and had suffered a leak in its raw water cooling system, leaving the boat disabled while in a significant fog.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet

OREGON INLET, N.C. -- The U.S. Coast Guard said it was able to tow a stranded boater back to shore despite foggy conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew was hailed by a family aboard 24-foot Albemarle skiff that was taking on water.

The skiff was about eight nautical miles offshore and had suffered a leak in its raw water cooling system, leaving the vessel disabled while in a significant fog.

Despite reduced visibility, the Coast Guard crew located the boat, assessed the situation, and placed it in a skiff-hook tow.

With the water under control, the Coast Guard was able to safely tow the boat and the family on board back to the Oregon Inlet boat ramp.

