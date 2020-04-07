Coast Guard medevacs man with leg injury off of Oregon Inlet

Watchstanders received a distress call about a 41-year-old man suffering from a laceration on his leg while aboard a boat, 34 miles off of Oregon Inlet.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Coast Guard crews airlifted a man to safety after he suffered a leg injury on his boat, 34 miles off the coast of Oregon Inlet on Friday afternoon.

Watchstanders received a distress call about a 41-year-old man suffering from a laceration on his leg while aboard a 25-foot boat. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter took off from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, and the crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal also responded to the distress call.

The Nathan Bruckenthal was first to arrive and brought the man safely aboard, where an EMT rendered first aid and monitored the man's vitals.

Once the MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew arrived, the man was airlifted from the cutter and he was flown to the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City for further treatment.