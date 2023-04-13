Coast Guard rescues 2 from sinking sailboat off Cape Hatteras

The two people aboard were manually taking water out of the boat, according to the Coast Guard. They did this until they were towed to shore.

HATTERAS, N.C. — On Thursday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a sinking sailboat, roughly eight miles off of Cape Hatteras.

Officials said a 22-foot sailboat was taking on water and had an inoperable engine.

An Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew responded and remained at the scene until a Station Cape Hatteras 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew arrived.

