Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors after boat lost rudder in Salty Dawg Caribbean Rally

HATTERAS, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued two people who were stuck on a disabled sailboat that was traveling with the Salty Dawg Caribbean Rally out of Hampton.

A Good Samaritan let rescuers know that the 46-foot Big Adventure had hit something in the water, breaking its rudder.

The Coast Guard was able to confirm that by emailing someone on the Big Adventure.

The boat was 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina when Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson's crew rescued the two people on board. Nobody was hurt.

Then, they tugged the boat back to the Chesapeake Bay.