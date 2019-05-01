NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A massive fire damaged a home early Saturday morning in Nags Head, a town PIO said.

Roberta Thuman said Nags Head Fire and Rescue responded to the house fire around 6:31 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Memorial Avenue.

There were people in the home, but all the residents were able to escape the fire uninjured.

Thuman said several public safety departments assisted in the response.

The fire was brought under control and the cause is under investigation.

