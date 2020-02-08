Currituck County declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches

County officials said all residents and property owners are advised to finish preparations for Isaias.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Currituck County has declared a state of emergency effective Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Isaias is not expected to re-strengthen back to a hurricane but it's still forecast to bring high winds and heavy rains to the Carolina coast.

Gale force winds are expected to reach the area by Tuesday morning.

Emergency operations staff will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Isaias and maintain consistent communication with the National Weather Service and NC Emergency Management.

Any significant changes to the storm’s predicted track or intensity may prompt Currituck County to reconsider an evacuation, according to a news release.