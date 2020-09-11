Currituck robbery, carjacking suspect arrested following chase into Chesapeake

Currituck County sheriff's deputies said a man with a gun robbed someone outside a Food Lion in Grandy, then left in a car stolen from Chesapeake.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect who was on the run from deputies in Currituck County police has been arrested.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, the suspect robbed a person of a laptop at gunpoint outside of a Food Lion in Grandy, and then took off in a car stolen from Chesapeake.

He was found in the parking lot of Mutts and Jeff’s restaurant, where he bailed out after firing a round into the passenger window. He then started running into the woods, ran to the highway, held up a motorist at gunpoint, and stole their truck.

The pursuit then led all the way into Chesapeake, where Chesapeake Police say the truck became disabled near the Chesapeake Expressway's toll plaza. He fled again on foot, but this time was apprehended and taken into custody.

Chesapeake Police say no one was hurt.