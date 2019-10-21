KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. — A fire engine on Knotts Island is now better equipped to save lives.

On Friday, October 18, the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Certified designated Advance Life Support, or ALS, non-transport certification for the Currituck County fire engine stationed at the Knotts Island Fore Station.

The certification allows the fire engine to carry the same life-saving equipment as an ambulance including a cardiac monitor, IV supplies, emergency pharmacy cardiac and pulmonary rescue medications and intubation equipment.

There will also be cross-trained firefighter/paramedic personnel assigned to the engine.

The upgrade will provide another layer of emergency protection to Knotts Island residents in case the ambulance is already committed to another situation.

On average, the Knotts Island Fire Station responds to 250 emergencies a year. About 180 of those calls include a medical emergency.

This is the third ALS certified engine in Currituck County. The Corolla Fire District has two.

Since implementing the ALS fire engines, the Corolla Fire District has been able to successfully resuscitate 8 patients from full cardiac arrest.

With the implementation, Currituck County has embraced the fire-based EMS model, and is the only municipality in Northeast North Carolina doing so. The fire-base EMS model is common with fire departments in Hampton Roads.

