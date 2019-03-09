CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Currituck County declared a State of Emergency beginning at noon Tuesday, and is ordering a mandatory evacuation of the Outer Banks communities of Corolla and Carova.

The evacuation for the two communities will begin Wednesday, September 4 at 8 a.m. Residents and property owners are asked to start preparing for Hurricane Dorian's arrival.

The county asks that residents and property owners make storm preparations on Tuesday ahead of the evacuation.

Anyone who may need Evacuation Assistance may call Currituck Emergency Management at 252-232-2115.

According to the NHC, tropical storm-force winds could reach Currituck starting Thursday, Sept. 5 and rainfall could reach up to 15 inches.

RELATED: TROPICS LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Dorian claims at least 5 lives, rips through Bahamas

RELATED: Mandatory evacuations ordered for Currituck, Dare, and Hyde counties ahead of Hurricane Dorian