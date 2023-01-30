Shots fired, suspect at large and considered armed and dangerous in Currituck County

The Currituck Sheriff's Office ask any residents who see anything suspicious to call 911 and not to approach Preston Mertes, who is considered armed and dangerous.

GRANDY, N.C. — Deputies in Currituck County have alerted residents in the area of Aydlett Road and Macedonia Church Road to be alert for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the sheriff's office, Currituck deputies took over a police pursuit from Dare County shortly after 4:30 p.m. over the Wright Memorial Bridge.

Stop sticks were deployed on the suspect's vehicle, which swerved and crashed into a ditch across from Macedonia Church Road. The driver, identified by deputies as 29-year-old Preston Mertes, allegedly exited the vehicle with an assault-style rifle.

The sheriff's office said shots were fired and Mertes fled into a wooded area. Deputies said the woods are "under containment" but Mertes remains at large.

The Currituck Sheriff's Office ask that any residents who see anything suspicious to call 911 and not to approach Mertes.