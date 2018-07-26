COROLLA, NC (WVEC) — Currituck County is pushing back after receiving a legal challenge to its beach parking rules.

A group from Virginia is taking the Outer Banks county to court, because the Currituck started requiring that non-residents buy beach-parking-passes this year.

If you don't live in the county, you have to buy a permit to park on the 13-mile-stretch of Currituck's northern beaches. The prices start at $50.

The Virginia Four Wheel Drive Association sued, saying it's illegal to give residents special treatment.

On Thursday, Currituck County Manager Dan Scanlon said, "Currituck County will vigorously defend its ordinance. The county believes this complaint is without merit and we will continue to work towards the enhancement of public safety on the north beach."

Currituck County has until August 20 to file its official legal response.

