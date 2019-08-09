CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Currituck County officials said visitors will be allowed access to Corolla and Carova beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

Currently, essential personnel, businesses, and permanent residents are allowed entry to both communities.

At noon Sunday, non-resident property owners will be allowed access, county officials said.

For more information, visit www.co.currituck.nc.us.

