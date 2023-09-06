Dangerous water conditions continue in North Carolina after two people apparently drowned

The two died within hours of each other in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

HATTERAS, N.C. — Warnings about dangerous swim conditions are posted throughout the Outer Banks after two people apparently drowned during Labor Day Weekend.

First responders discovered a 28-year old woman from Washington, D.C. dead face down in the water on Monday after a witness said she disappeared under the ocean surf.

Hours later a 68-year-old man from Ohio died on Tuesday after two witnesses said the man shouted for help and then went underwater.

Officials said emergency crews attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

"The Seashore sends condolences to the families and friends of the swimmers that lost their lives over the last two days," National Parks of Eastern North Carolina Superintendent David Hallac said in a news release.

Yellow flags throughout the Outer Banks warned swimmers about the dangerous water conditions, citing rip currents and strong waves.

David Elder, a longtime lifeguard on the Outer Banks, said even though the danger signs are posted it is up to swimmers to determine whether or not to go into the water.

"We are in a visitor based economy, the best thing I can do is make the beach safe that's impossible for me," said Elder. "All I can do is make the information ready for people to understand it."

Elder said these dangerous swimming conditions could continue for the rest of the week as storms brew in the Atlantic Ocean.