Dare adds more restrictions: non-resident property owners prohibited from entering county

Checkpoints are being set up where officials will ask for your ID to prove your residency.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — An Outer Banks county is adding even more restrictions in who is allowed into the county.

In addition to tourists, non-resident property owners are now also prohibited from entering Dare County. Checkpoints are being set up where officials will ask for your ID to prove your residency.

The decision, made by the Dare County Control Group, is being done as an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus into the area.

There is no estimated date for when these restrictions will be lifted.

Officials said that permanent residents and non-resident employees of Dare County businesses may review the entry guidelines. Reentry permits from previous years will not be accepted.

Personnel working at the Emergency Operations Center are available to answer COVID-19-related questions using a dedicated phone line. Please call 252-475-5008.

Staff members anticipate a high volume of calls. If you reach a voicemail, leave a message, and someone will return your call as soon as possible.