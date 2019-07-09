DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County officials announced partial reentry to areas north of Oregon Inlet begins at noon Saturday.

Access to Hatteras Island remains closed until further notice.

The partial reentry is open only to permanent residents and essential personnel for critical businesses, officials said in a news release.

Permanent residents must present a valid North Carolina driver’s license or government-issued ID with a local address in an area of the county north of Oregon Inlet.

RELATED: Dominion Energy continuing to restore power in Virginia, northeastern North Carolina

Essential personnel of critical businesses must present a priority two reentry permit with a matching government-issued ID.

Officials ask residents to proceed with caution due to standing water, tree limbs, and debris that are still on some roadways.

Many traffic lights are still not operating. Watch for hazards, including loose or dangling power lines and report them to local law enforcement or power companies.

Restrictions on ocean swimming remain in place due to dangerous surf conditions and strong rip currents along the beaches.

For detailed information about the staged reentry process and to apply for permits, visit www.darenc.com/reentry.

More Hurricane Dorian News:

RELATED: VERIFY: Are there laws to protect Good Samaritans who give aid during a natural disaster?

RELATED: Watch: American flag holds strong during Hurricane Dorian off North Carolina coast

RELATED: Who to follow to be 'in the know' as Dorian approaches Virginia

RELATED: Virginia Department of Transportation keeping roads safe from effects of Dorian

RELATED: How to stay safe and healthy in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Core of Hurricane Dorian brushing the coast of North Carolina