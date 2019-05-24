DARE COUNTY, N.C. — The Dare County Sheriff's Office said deputies were trying to find 48-year-old Deanna Cook Friday after someone reported her missing.

Deputies said the last time somebody saw Cook, she was in the north end area of Manteo (Roanoke Island).

Cook is white, 5'8" tall, and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown, shoulder-length hair with highlights. She as a New York Yankees tattoo on her right ankle.

Cook was wearing a gray/blue oversized T-shirt when she was in Manteo.

Deputies asked people in Dare County to check outbuildings, sheds, barns, and yards for signs of anything unusual or out of place. They said Cook may need help.

Anyone who sees Cook or notices anything odd around their homes or businesses can contact Dare County Sheriff's Office Central Communications at (252) 473-3444 or dial 9-1-1.