DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WVEC) -- If you want text alerts to get updated about beach conditions in the Outer Banks, a system has been put into place by Dare County officials!

According to a post on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Facebook page, a text message-style alert system has been implemented to update anyone on Outer Banks ocean conditions.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials, rescue squads and lifeguards located along the Outer Banks will post conditions and ocean safety updates daily.

You can sign up for alerts by texting "Join OBXBeachConditions" to 30890. If you want to stop the texts, you can text "STOP" to 30890.

Text messaging rates based on your carrier will still apply.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Chris meanders, well off the Carolina coast

© 2018 WVEC