Dare County, National Weather Service to host Hurricane Preparedness Forum

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County residents have the opportunity to attend a hurricane preparedness refresher Wednesday, Aug. 23 as the 2023 hurricane season intensifies.

Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson is partnering with Erik Heden, the National Weather Service's local warning coordination meteorologist to host a Hurricane Preparedness Forum.

It's free, open to the public and will be held at the Dare County Emergency Operations Center in Manteo at 2 p.m. People can also attend the forum virtually.

Speakers at the forum are expected to share important information on preparedness actions, as well as updates on weather service forecast products, according to a news release. They'll also discuss why it's important to focus on a storm's potential impacts, as opposed to just its category.

At the end of the forum, attendees can ask questions and share concerns about disaster preparedness. Virtual attendees will also be able to ask questions using the chat or audio features.

Virtual attendees must have internet access and can register online by clicking here in order to get the custom meeting link.