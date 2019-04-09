DARE COUNTY, N.C. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

DOWNLOAD: 13News Now Hurricane Guide

Dare County residents who want to evacuate but are without a vehicle can catch a bus ride provided by emergency services.

Dare County Emergency Management said in a tweet that buses at Cape Hatteras Elementary School will leave at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and buses at the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau on Roanoke Island will leave at 2 p.m.

The buses will head to a shelter in Rocky Mount.

RELATED: Currituck County orders mandatory evacuation of parts of the Outer Banks ahead of Hurricane Dorian

More Hurricane Dorian News: