Dare County plans gradual lifting of entry restrictions put in place because of COVID-19

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County said Tuesday that it would begin allowing people who don't live there but own property back into its portion of the Outer Banks beginning May 4.

The county began restricting access weeks ago in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In making the decision to start the gradual lifting of the restrictions, it outlined its reasoning:

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dare County have been stable for more than a week. There have been no new cases in that time.

Syndromic surveillance indicates no immediate increase in respiratory illness or COVID-19 related symptoms.

Testing is now readily available in Dare County in accordance with current NC DHHS guidelines.

Testing turnaround, the time between specimen collection and test results, has dramatically decreased over the past few weeks. Results are now received within 24-72 hours.

The Dare County Department of Public Health has increased capacity for contact tracing.

Dare County Emergency Management has confirmed with essential business operators, primarily grocery retailers, that with advance notice they have the ability to increase delivery of essential goods. As the number of shoppers increases, people may experience a greater wait time to enter a store due to restrictions on the number of customers allowed entry which is based on square footage of the store. Shoppers should also expect to see changes in product availability as supply chain demand fluctuates across the nation.

Medical surge capacity has gone from planning to implementation locally, regionally and across the State of North Carolina. Based on current COVID-19 case numbers and future projections, patients can be transported to a healthcare facility that can provide the higher level of care as needed.

As far as the plan goes, Dare County said it would reopen to non-resident property owners who have a valid entry permit with matching government issued ID according to this schedule:

Beginning Monday, May 4 at 6:00 a.m. - Entry begins and is ongoing for non- resident property owners whose last name begins with A - I

Beginning Wednesday, May 6 at 6:00 a.m. - Entry begins and is ongoing for non- resident property owners whose last name begins with J - R

Beginning Friday, May 8 at 6:00 a.m. - Entry begins for non-resident property owners whose last name begins with S - Z

The following restrictions will remain in place and have to be followed:

Dare County’s Stay Home - Stay Healthy order has been extended to May 22, 2020.

North Carolina’s Stay at Home order - in place until at least April 29, 2020.

If you are sick, stay home.

Mass gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer individuals.

Travel only for essential needs.

Only have direct contact with members of your immediate household.

All essential retailers must adhere to the Governor’s Executive Order No. 131 and comply with restrictions on the number of individuals allowed entry based on square footage of space.

In addition to the above restrictions, people are required to wear a mask or cloth face covering in public settings where other social distancing guidelines are difficult to follow (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).

All non-resident property owners should bring their own supplies to sustain themselves in their homes as much as possible, including groceries, prescriptions, paper products and other essentials.

Entry Permitting Process

Entry permits can be obtained on the county's website. Permits will be issued to the two “Primary Owners” listed on the tax record for each property.