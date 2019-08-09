DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County Schools announced they would close Monday, Sept. 9 as the community continues to clean up and recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian.

According to an email from Dare County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Farrelly, Cape Hatteras Secondary School suffered damage after part of the roof flew off.

Other schools in the area sustained more minor damage like lost roof shingles.

But the major issue the community is facing is the significant power outage.

Dare County Schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 9 to all students and staff. Central office staff will report on an optional basis. All essential maintenance, facility and transportation staff will still report to work.

The full email read:

Dare County Families,

Good afternoon. I hope that this email finds you and your family safe and well. My thoughts have been with the many members of our communities who have suffered significant damage or loss due to Hurricane Dorian. Particularly in Cape Hatteras and our friends in nearby surrounding counties.

As you are likely aware, Cape Hatteras Secondary School suffered significant damage as a large part of the roof flew off during the storm. As we canvased the building today, about 1/3 of the school has been damaged. We are working on a comprehensive recovery effort to be in a position to open CHSS as soon as possible. Many of our other schools have sustained more minor damage (Ex. lost roof shingles) that need repair but they will not prevent us from opening back up, once power is restored.

Many parts of our communities are still without power, which prevents our facilities team from ensuring that our schools are functional and operational. Therefore, Dare County Schools will be closed on Monday, September 9 for all students and school staff. Central office staff will report on an optional basis, while essential maintenance, facility and transportation staff will report.

I appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we work towards restoring our neighborhoods, communities, and schools.