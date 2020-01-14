Dare County Schools hosting safety forum on Outer Banks

The school safety forum at First Flight High School will include a presentation by the superintendent and a discussion driven by a survey.

The month after an online bomb threat prompted three schools on the Outer Banks to close, Dare County Schools (DCS) planned to hold a school safety forum.

The event will take place on January 28 in the First Flight High School auditorium. The forum runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The high school as well as First Flight Elementary and Middle schools shut down in December after someone made a threat against the high school. It was the second threat within a week's time.

At the time, Superintendent John Farrelly said, "I regret that situations like these occur. However, I am incredibly thankful for the support of our local law enforcement agencies and a dedicated group of school administrators that react vigilantly to ensure that our schools remain the safest campuses in North Carolina, and arguably the nation."

Farrelly will make a presentation at the school safety forum on January 28. Other elements of the event include a panel discussion and a question and answer session.

In preparation for the forum, DCS put a survey online. Responses to the survey will help drive the question and answer portion of the forum. It also is supposed provide school district leaders information as they take a look at safety improvement plans.