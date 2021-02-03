Some Dare County students are back in the classroom

Students began to return to the classroom for the first time since all in-person learning was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreaks last November.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Children are back in classrooms in Dare County.

Elementary school students are going for in-person instruction four days a week, with Friday being a virtual learning day.

Middle school and high school students will have in-person classes two days a week.

The return to in-person learning began on Monday, March 1.

Dare County Schools tried to bring students back a couple of days a week in October but by the second week, hundreds of students and staff members were in quarantine for COVID-19 exposure.