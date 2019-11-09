DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County released information on how they're helping the community to recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The Avon, Frisco and Hatteras Fire Departments will serve as designated Hurricane Recovery Stations. Social Services Division Staff and Community Emergency Response Team members will man the Avon and Frisco stations to assist residents.

Residents and property owners on Hatteras Island can receive cleaning supplies, information regarding cleanup crews or place a request for assistance with cleaning up their home or property.

Anyone who cannot make it to one of the stations and needs assistance can call 252-475-4196. Residents in other parts of Dare County who need assistance because of Dorian damage can call the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services' Social Services Division at 252-475-5500 and ask to speak to a social worker in the Emergency Services Unit.

The Salvation Army is continuing to operate two feeding sites at the Frisco Fire Department and the Old PNC Bank in Buxton at the Fessenden Center Annex. Meals are served at 8:00 a.m. for breakfast, 12:00 p.m. for lunch, and 6:00 p.m. for dinner.

On Thursday, September 12 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 pm. residents can get tetanus vaccines at the Frisco Fire Department. From 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. vaccinations will be available at the Avon Fire Department. Residents who can't make it Thursday can go to the Fessenden Center in Buxton on Friday, September 13 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for a vaccination.

Anyone who lives in other parts of Dare County can call the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services at 252-475-5003 to make an appointment for a tetanus vaccination.

Individuals who need to ask or file for unemployment benefits should call the Division of Employment Security at 1-888-737-0259 and select option 2 or visit the organization online here.

Food and Nutrition Services Benefits for September 2019 were issued on September 7 for all recipients. Any recipients who suffered a food loss during Hurricane Dorian have until September 30 to request replacement benefits from the Social Services Division. The division can be reached at 252-475-5500; ask to speak to a worker in the Food and Nutrition Services Unit.

There is currently no information about Disaster Food Stamps.

Dare County will resume mosquito spraying Wednesday night and continue as long as weather permits. Everyone is asked to stay clear of mosquito spraying operations. Dare County Mosquito Control isn't able to spray individual properties or driveways.