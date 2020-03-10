Dare County Sheriff warns of phone scams

Do not give them any personal information or any credit card or banking numbers.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — The Sheriff of Dare County is warning residents to be alert after receiving reports of phone scams.

According to Sheriff Doug Doughtie, his office was recently alerted to two different scams.

In one, the caller claims to be a Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant from phone number 252-284-0945. The caller claims there are warrants for your arrest and it can be handled over the phone if you pay money. They also go on to say you cannot contact anyone, nor an attorney. This is not true.

In a second scam, the caller claims to be from Publishers Clearing House. They say, “We are calling asking if you have received the entry certificate in the mail.” If answer yes, they tell you that you have won the prize of $7,000 a week for life.

Sheriff Doughtie says these are both fake and do not give them any personal information or any credit card or banking numbers.

He advises that you can check out a company with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM before you do business with them.

You can also join the Do Not Call registry to cut down on unwanted telemarketing calls. To sign up, call 1-888-382-1222 from the number you wish to register or visit www.donotcall.gov.