Dare County sheriff's deputies find two people dead in home outside Manteo

MANTEO, N.C. — The Dare County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the deaths of two people at a home just outside of Manteo on Roanoke Island.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office said deputies found the two people dead inside the home early Monday morning after emergency dispatchers received a call. Medics took a third person to the hospital.

Investigators aren't sure how the people died or the circumstances that led up to their deaths. They did not want to speculate to the causes of death and are waiting for the medical examiner's office to provide the sheriff's office with information.