Dare County to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing event

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County is partnering with Raleigh-based laboratory in hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday, June 2.

This is the second testing event in Dare County in the last few weeks.

The event is open to permanent residents of Dare County, ages 10 and older.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at Soundside Event Site, 6800 S. Croatan Hwy in Nags Head, N.C.

So what do you need to do before you head to the event?

First, testing is not free but individuals with insurance will not incur any out of pocket cost as the COVID-19 test is completely covered, no deductible and no co-pays.

All insurances cover the COVID-19 diagnostic test, including Medicaid and Medicare.

Participants are required to bring a photocopy of their government-issued identification card and insurance card.

An appointment is required and there will be 500 tests available. Call 252-475-5008 to schedule an appointment.

Dare County Department of Health & Human Services will receive test results from Mako Medical Laboratories and call individuals to provide them with their results within 72 hours of the event.