Dare County Sheriff's Office warns against scammers pretending to be deputies asking for money

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — The Dare County Sheriff's Office is warning people against scammers who are pretending to be deputies and asking for money.

The scammers are calling people and telling them that they have missed court, owe money, have a warrant or something else. They are posing as the Dare County Sheriff's Office and its civil division.

"They will get you on the line and tell you how you can purge yourself by paying an amount of money," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release. "At some point, they will ask you to pay money."

The sheriff's office also said a callback number may have an answering machine to make the phone call sound official.