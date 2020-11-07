Dead sea turtle washes ashore in Kill Devil Hills

Officials said it wasn't clear how the loggerhead turtle died but it appeared to be "an early end to his life."

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue made a sad discovery Friday morning, when a loggerhead sea turtle was found dead on a Kill Devil Hills Beach.

In a Facebook post, the organization said it was unclear how the animal may have died but "we do believe it was an early end to his life."

Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue wants to remind beach visitors that there is wildlife that calls the ocean their home, and to be respectful by remembering to pick up trash before leaving the beach.

They also ask that visitors never leave out tents, umbrellas, or chairs overnight.