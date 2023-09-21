Cause of deadly house fire in Kill Devil Hills still undetermined

The fire happened on Aug. 11 at a four-bedroom home at 1825 North Virginia Dare Trail, leaving three dead and three hurt.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The cause of the large house fire in Kill Devil Hills that left three dead and three hurt in August is still undetermined, town officials said in an update Thursday morning, says a Kill Devil Hills spokesperson.

The fire happened on Aug. 11 at a four-bedroom home at 1825 North Virginia Dare Trail. Two neighboring homes were also damaged.

Officials said the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department (KDHFD) is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and will work with all new information to reach a definitive conclusion about what happened.

Officials confirmed that the home had working smoke alarms. In the immediate aftermath of the fire, investigators weren't sure if the house had smoke detectors.

"Working smoke alarms are critical to all home fire safety plans; they save lives," officials wrote in a news release. "In addition to working smoke alarms, the KDHFD would like to remind everyone of the importance of knowing your location and knowing at least two ways to get out of a building in the event of a fire."

Officials identified those lost in the fire as married couple Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deeg, 68 of Ashton, Maryland, and 13-year-old Sienna Farr of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sienna was the daughter of Laura Volk, 48, who was hurt in the fire alongside her boyfriend, David Brewer, 55, and her other daughter, 16-year-old Sadie Farr. Laura was released from the hospital this past Monday.