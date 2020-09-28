Demolition begins on College of the Albemarle school building

The building is part of the College of the Albemarle, but it had previously served as Manteo High School and then later Manteo Middle School.

MANTEO, N.C. — Demolition has begun on a Dare County school building to make way for a new state-of-the-art academic building.

The building is part of the College of the Albemarle's Dare County Campus in Manteo, but it had previously served as Manteo High School and then later Manteo Middle School.

Crews began demolishing the building, starting with its former auditorium, on Monday. The entire demolition process is expected to take about two months.

In its place, the college plans to construct a two-story building at 205 U.S. Highway 64, where all offices, programs, and services that are currently operating out of College of the Albemarle's campus at 132 Russell Twiford Road in Manteo will be relocated.