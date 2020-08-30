Sheriff's Office looking for driver of car that hit and killed bicyclist in Moyock

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office said the incident resulted in two people being killed.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The Currituck County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a car in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday morning.

In a post on Facebook, the Sheriff's Office said it was around 1:51 a.m. when a car was traveling northbound in the 600 block of Caratoke Hwy and hit a pedestrian on a bike.

The car pulled into the Moyock Commons and then drove away from the scene.

In the Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said nothing else about the incident itself. But in response to an inquiry from us, they did confirm that two people were killed in the incident, and a second vehicle was also involved.

They said that NC State Highway Patrol is the lead investigating agency, and any further details about the crash itself would have to come from them.

Using surveillance video footage, the Sheriff's Office said the suspect vehicle appears to be a 1992-1996 silver or gold Toyota Camry. The Camry sustained damage to the driver side headlight, hood, and the windshield.

The driver's side mirror popped out but the housing remained intact. The car has Virginia tags.

The driver appeared to be a white man but the Sheriff's Office said that is not confirmed.