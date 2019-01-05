WANCHESE, N.C. — Dozens of animals, including geese, ponies, and turkeys, have been seized from an Outer Banks residence, the Outer Banks SPCA said.

The SPCA said more than 80 dogs, cats, chickens, turkeys, goats, and geese were removed from a home on Brinkly Drive in Wanchese on April 23 and 24. Two ponies, a horse, and a pig were also removed.

Investigators were alerted to the residence following complaints of animal cruelty. The Outer Banks SPCA determined that conditions were "extremely neglected, noxious, and unsafe," which led to the removal of the animals.

PHOTOS: More than 80 animals seized from Outer Banks home

All of the animals are currently receiving care and treatment at the SPCA.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges have not yet been filed.

The SPCA said it is working hard to meet the needs of the 80+ animals, but if possible, it's asking for donations. Donations can be made in person at the Dare County Animal Shelter, online at OBXSPCA.org or mailed to:

PO Box 2477

Manteo, NC 27954