OCRACOKE, N.C. — N.C. Department of Transportation's NC 12 Twitter page shared photos of the damage to the highway on Ocracoke.

The images show washouts of NC 12 from the strong storm surge brought on by Hurricane Dorian.

The drone images were taken by the North Carolina Division of Aviation.

Some Ocracoke Island residents on the thin strip of land had to climb into their attics because of high water from Hurricane Dorian.

Other damage included flooding and downed tree limbs near the Ocracoke Visitor Island Center.

Aerial video shows backyards swamped with floodwaters.

