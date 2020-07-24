x
Duck Town Manager resigns following arrest on assault charges

The Duck Town Council accepted Christopher Layton's resignation at a meeting. Layton was arrested on assault charges July 15.

DUCK, N.C. — The town manager for Duck, North Carolina, has resigned.

The Town Council accepted Christopher Layton's resignation at a meeting Friday.

Layton was arrested on assault charges July 15, released on bail and put on administrative leave from his office.

According to police, Christopher Layton, 50, faces two misdemeanor "assault against a female" charges.

The Director of Community Development Joseph Heard, who had been serving as Acting Town Manager since July 16, has been named the interim Town Manager and Finance Officer.

