OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say investigators have found more than seaweeds at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with growing marijuana among the sea oats on the protected land on the Outer Banks.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Raleigh said in a news release that James Daniel Garrish III of Ocracoke was arrested Tuesday and charged with cultivating marijuana on federal property.

Garrish is also charged with introducing plants into the park ecosystem, littering, trespassing, and defacing and damaging real property. It was not known if he has a lawyer.

Authorities said the marijuana was found on the inland side of Ocracoke Island.

Ocracoke Island is home to Ocracoke Village, a former fishing settlement that has become a busy summer tourist destination.

