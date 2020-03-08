Fire at Nags Head power station knocks electricity out for many

A fire at the station on West Lakeside Street knocked out power for much of the town, and crews worked overnight to address the outages.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Many people in Nags Head lost power Sunday night, when a fire shut down the outdoor power substation on West Lakeside Street.

There's no word yet if anyone was hurt in the blaze.

The township posted about the fire on social media around 8:45 p.m., but said by then, crews had been working on the fire for "a while." People were asked to avoid the area.

Officials did not share the cause of the fire.