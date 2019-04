NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A holiday staple in the Outer Banks was engulfed in a fire Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Town of Nags Head said the Christmas Mouse store, located in 2400 block of South Croatan Highway, caught fire around 2 p.m. Photos from the scene show the building consumed in flames.

OBX Today also reports a wooded area next to the store also caught fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.