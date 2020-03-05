Fire destroys home in Corolla; two firefighters treated for heat exhaustion

A family was able to evacuate but their dog is missing and presumed dead in the fire, officials said.

COROLLA, N.C. — A fire destroyed a house in Carova Beach on Sunday morning.

A family was able to evacuate but their dog is missing and presumed dead in the fire, officials said.

The call came in at about 7:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of Sandpiper Road.

Crews found a three-story beach house fully engulfed with fire.

Fire officials said the remoteness of the location was a challenge with no local water supply, requiring them to use four-wheel-drive trucks and to bring their own water supply.

Two firefighters were treated on the scene for heat exhaustion and a couple of scrapes.

The house is a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.