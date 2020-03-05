Fire destroys home in Corolla; two firefighters treated for heat exhaustion

COROLLA, N.C. — A fire destroyed a house in Carova Beach on Sunday morning.
A family was able to evacuate but their dog is missing and presumed dead in the fire, officials said.
The call came in at about 7:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of Sandpiper Road.
Crews found a three-story beach house fully engulfed with fire.
Fire officials said the remoteness of the location was a challenge with no local water supply, requiring them to use four-wheel-drive trucks and to bring their own water supply.
Two firefighters were treated on the scene for heat exhaustion and a couple of scrapes.
The house is a total loss.
The cause is under investigation.
Units responding were the Carova Beach Volunteer Fire Department, the Corolla Fire Department, and the Currituck County Fire Department.