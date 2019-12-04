NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A holiday staple in the Outer Banks was engulfed in a fire Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Town of Nags Head said the Christmas Mouse store, located in 2400 block of South Croatan Highway, caught fire Friday. Photos from the scene, courtesy OBX Today, show the building consumed in flames.

Northbound and southbound lanes of the highway are shut down and traffic is being rerouted.

Officials ask that people avoid the area for the next several hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.