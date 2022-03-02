Two fishing boats run aground on the Outer Banks

Officials said that the two boats ran aground just north of the Oregon Inlet. There may have been a collision between the two vessels beforehand.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Two fishing vessels were grounded along North Carolina's Outer Banks on Wednesday night.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials said that the two boats ran aground just north of the Oregon Inlet.

Five passengers aboard the two vessels reportedly made it to shore safely.

There is no immediate word on what may have caused the grounding but National Park Service officials noted that conditions were foggy on Wednesday evening and that the boats may have collided beforehand.

There have been several incidents of vessels becoming grounded along the Outer Banks in recent months. On January 25, a 55-foot yacht was grounded near the south end of Ocracoke Island.

Back in December, a 78-foot commercial shrimp trawler beached in Southern Shores after the boat foundered offshore and its four crew members had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Going back further to 2020, the "Ocean Pursuit" became grounded on the beach at Bodie Island and remained stuck for more than a year. The National Park Service eventually had to erect signs telling visitors not to go inside.