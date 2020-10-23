Four people unaccounted for in Buxton house fire

Two other people were taken to the hospital after a large structure fire broke out early this morning at 46110 Cape Hatteras Lane.

BUXTON, N.C. — Dare County officials said four people are unaccounted for in a house fire on Caper Hatteras Lane in Buxton on Friday morning.

A large fire broke out inside the home early in the morning at 46110 Cape Hatteras Lane.

Volunteer fire departments from Buxton, Hatteras and Frisco responded to the fire around 4 a.m.

A second alarm went out shortly after, and additional units responded to the scene.

Officials said Dare County EMS took two people to the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head.

Fire crews remain at the scene, officials said.