Fourth of July 2018 events for North Carolina's Outer Banks
Photo: Town of Nags Head
Author: Staff
Published: 10:46 AM EDT June 28, 2018
Updated: 12:54 PM EDT June 28, 2018
Chapter 1

Kill Devil Hills

Avalon Pier

Where: off the Avalon Pier, 2111 Virginia Dare Trail (Beach Road) Milepost 6. Fireworks can be viewed from all areas of the Kill Devil Hills

When: Wednesday, July 4 beginning after dark. Rain date is July 5.

More info: Kill Devil Hills' Facebook page

Chapter 2

Manteo

Manteo 4th of July Celebration

Where: 407 Budleigh Street, Manteo, NC 27954

When: There are numerous events and festivities this year, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a children's concert presented by the 208th Army Band at Roanoke Island Festival Park theater. The event is free, but you must have an admission ticket that can be picked up before the day of the event.

This year there will be an "Independence Day Parade" down Queen Elizabeth Street. Everyone is invited to participate in the parade with their wacky hat, decorated bike and decorated golf cart. The parade line up starts at 2:45 at the Magnolia Market, with the parade beginning around 3:15 at the intersection of Queen Elizabeth Street and Ananias Dare Street. It ends at the George Washington Creef Park at the Roanoke Island Maritime Museum.

There will be numerous other events, culminating with fireworks being shot off the barge in Shallowbag Bay after dark.

More info: Town of Manteo's Facebook page and the town website

Independence Day Celebration

Where: Outdoor Pavilion at Roanoke Island Festival Park

When: 208th Army Band beginning at 8 p.m., Fireworks start after dark

More Info: Roanoke Island Festival Park's Facebook page

Chapter 3

Nags Head

Nags Head Fishing Pier Fireworks Spectacular

Where: 3335 S. Virginia Dare Trail, Milepost 11.5

When: July 4 at 9:25 p.m. Rain date set for July 5.

More Info: Town of Nags Head's website

Chapter 4

Elizabeth City

Waterfront Park and Mariners' Wharf Park

Where: 508 S. Water Street, Elizabeth City.

When: Family events begin at 6 p.m., Fireworks start around 9 p.m.

More Info: Elizabeth City's website

Chapter 5

Currituck

26th Annual Festival of Fireworks

Where: Historic Corolla Park, 1160 Village Lane, Corolla NC

When: Event starts at 3 p.m. with children's games, activities, food vendors, and music. Fireworks display will be at dusk.

More Info: Currituck's website

Chapter 6

Duck

14th Annual 4th of July Parade and Community Celebration

Where: Duck Town Park, 1200 Duck Road

When: Parade begins at 9 a.m.

More Info: Town of Duck's website

Chapter 7

National Parks Service events in the OBX

Staff with the National Parks Service at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial have numerous events planned for the Independence Day holiday week. More information can be found on their website.

