Fourth of July 2018 events for North Carolina's Outer Banks

Manteo 4th of July Celebration

Where: 407 Budleigh Street, Manteo, NC 27954

When: There are numerous events and festivities this year, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a children's concert presented by the 208th Army Band at Roanoke Island Festival Park theater. The event is free, but you must have an admission ticket that can be picked up before the day of the event.

This year there will be an "Independence Day Parade" down Queen Elizabeth Street. Everyone is invited to participate in the parade with their wacky hat, decorated bike and decorated golf cart. The parade line up starts at 2:45 at the Magnolia Market, with the parade beginning around 3:15 at the intersection of Queen Elizabeth Street and Ananias Dare Street. It ends at the George Washington Creef Park at the Roanoke Island Maritime Museum.

There will be numerous other events, culminating with fireworks being shot off the barge in Shallowbag Bay after dark.

More info: Town of Manteo's Facebook page and the town website

Independence Day Celebration

Where: Outdoor Pavilion at Roanoke Island Festival Park

When: 208th Army Band beginning at 8 p.m., Fireworks start after dark

More Info: Roanoke Island Festival Park's Facebook page

