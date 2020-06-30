Fourth of July fireworks still a go in Currituck County

Strict precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure that the most time-honored and explosive method of celebrating Independence Day will still happen.

COROLLA, N.C. — Surrounded by water and natural wonders, Currituck County is used to a thriving tourism industry.

Few industries were hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic. This led to skyrocketing unemployment in the area, with many losing their jobs during the shutdown, just when the money would typically begin pouring in.

With tourism picking back up as North Carolina moves through re-opening, so has the mood in Currituck. One of the events those tourists, as well as the surrounding communities, have long planned their summers around is the annual Independence Day celebration at Historic Corolla Park.

Gone are the large crowds, vendors, games, and day-long music... but like the people of this community, the celebration will salvage what it can and push forward.

The Fourth of July fireworks will go on.

Strict precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure that the most time-honored and explosive method of celebrating Independence Day will still happen. All of the safety measure being taken can be found at https://co.currituck.nc.us/