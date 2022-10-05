x
Outer Banks

After fatal Outer Banks crash, glider washes up on shore in Kitty Hawk

Officials said the glider has been removed from the beach.
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — In September, an ultralight glider crashed into the sea in the Southern Shores area of the Outer Banks. One person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. 

The glider involved in the crash washed up on the beach in Kitty Hawk, police said Wednesday. 

When the crash happened on Sept. 21, Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores, said the aircraft malfunctioned around 10 a.m. and landed in the ocean. 

The glider washed up in the 3600 block of North Virginia Dare Trail. 56-year-old Kenneth Budd was killed.

The police department said the glider was removed from the beach, and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.

