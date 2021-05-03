Two adults, two children hurt after home goes up in flames in Currituck County

Firefighters said a home that used to be an old country store burned down early Friday morning in Grandy.

GRANDY, N.C. — A family is in the hospital following an early-morning fire in Grandy, fire officials said.

According to Chief Vernon Hart with Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 6400 block of Carotoke Highway just after midnight Friday. They arrived to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

Four people -- two adults and two young children -- were all able to get out before crews arrived, but they all were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for burn injuries. There's no word on how serious those injuries are.

It took about two hours before firefighters from multiple agencies were able to bring the blaze under control. No firefighters were hurt.

Chief Hart said the building was about 100 years old and used to be a country store before being turned into a residence.