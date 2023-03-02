x
Outer Banks

Gun found in employee's car at an Outer Banks high school: Sheriff's office

A 26-year-old school employee was arrested after authorities found a gun and marijuana in his car on school grounds.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A 26-year-old man was arrested after authorities found a gun and marijuana in his car on school grounds Thursday. 

According to the Dare County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 alerted authorities of a controlled substance inside a car at First Flight High School's parking lot. 

Authorities searched the car and reportedly found marijuana and a handgun. 

Kurtlin Jovan Moore, a school employee, was arrested and charged with possession of a gun on an education property and possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff's office.

