Gun found in employee's car at an Outer Banks high school: Sheriff's office

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A 26-year-old man was arrested after authorities found a gun and marijuana in his car on school grounds Thursday.
According to the Dare County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 alerted authorities of a controlled substance inside a car at First Flight High School's parking lot.
Authorities searched the car and reportedly found marijuana and a handgun.
Kurtlin Jovan Moore, a school employee, was arrested and charged with possession of a gun on an education property and possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff's office.