Gun found in employee's car at an Outer Banks high school: Sheriff's office

A 26-year-old school employee was arrested after authorities found a gun and marijuana in his car on school grounds.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A 26-year-old man was arrested after authorities found a gun and marijuana in his car on school grounds Thursday.

According to the Dare County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 alerted authorities of a controlled substance inside a car at First Flight High School's parking lot.

Authorities searched the car and reportedly found marijuana and a handgun.